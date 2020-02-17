BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Launched In India At Rs. 77,900

Suzuki Burgman Street 125 BS6 gets integrated engine start, kill switch and a Fi system; new metallic matte red colour also introduced

Suzuki Motorcycle India has today announced the launch of its BS6 compliant Burgman Street 125. Available at a starting price of Rs. 77,900 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the 2020 Suzuki Burgman Street gets a new colour option along with other updates. The Japanese manufacturer claims that the updated premium scooter is not only eco-friendly but also provides smooth riding experience.

Just as other manufacturers, Suzuki has equipped the BS6 Burgman Street 125 with a fuel injection system, integrated engine start and kill switch. Introduced in July 2018, the scooter has played an important role in Suzuki garnering good volumes along with the segment-leading Access 125. With a sporty styling of a maxi-scooter and upmarket features, the Burgman Street is an attractive option in the growing 125 cc premium scooter space.

Capitalising on the popularity of the BS4 model, the updated Suzuki Burgman Street is offered in four colour schemes namely Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red being the new one. It comes equipped with LED headlamp, LED fairing lights, LED blinkers and LED Daytime Running Lamps.



Combined Braking System, tall windscreen, flexible foot position, wide and comfortable seat for rider and pilion, functional front glove box with DC socket as standard are some of the other highlighting features. Ths subtle cosmetic revisions in the 2020 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 include chrome garnished front and rear body panels and upward facing muffler design.

As for the performance, the new Burgman uses a 124 cc single-cylinder four-cylinder all-aluminium engine with fuel injection technology that is said to aid in easy start even during cold conditioning. The powertrain is updated to meet BSVI emission standards alongside providing smoother power delivery and optimum combustion efficiency according to the brand.

The engine also incorporates Suzuki Eco Performance Technology and is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 8.7 PS at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm. Other key technologies are integrated engine start and kill switch with Suzuki Easy Start System for boosting engine start operation during traffic conditions.