BS6 Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street Receive Another Price Hike

The most recent price hike has brought the Suzuki Access 125’s price all the way up to Rs 68,800, while the Burgman Street now costs Rs 79,700 (both prices, ex-showroom)

Suzuki Motorcycle India, Private Limited had launched the BS6-compliant version of its Access 125 scooter in January 2020, while the BS6 Burgman Street followed around a month later. Now, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has hiked the prices of both the scooters by Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,800 respectively.

The BS6 Access 125 was launched at a starting price of Rs 64,800, which already entailed a premium of Rs 6,500 over the outgoing BS4 model. Fast forward to May, Suzuki introduced another price hike for the said scooter, which resulted in its price being increased by Rs 2,300. Now, it has gone up by Rs 1,700.

With all the price hikes it has received until now, the BS6 Suzuki Access 125 has become about Rs 10,000 more expensive than its now obsolete BS4 counterpart. However, it should be noted that the gradual price hike might have helped the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer ease the load on the buyers by avoiding sudden inflation in the scooter’s price.

In comparison, the Burgman Street’s price has gone up by about Rs 8,800 until now. The BS6 Burgman Street will now set you back by Rs 79,700, while the BS6 Access 125 is now priced at Rs 68,800 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Apart from the cleaner engine, the BS6 Suzuki Access 125 also gets a few new features over the outgoing model, including a revised instrument cluster, silent start system, an LED headlamp and an external fuel filler cap as well. On the other hand, The Burgman Street maxi scooter continues to be offered with features like a digital instrument cluster with twin trip meters and a clock, small front glove boxes, good amount of underseat storage, and a socket for charging your phone.

Powering both the scooters is the same 124 cc fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that produces 8.7 PS of maximum power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The Suzuki Access 125 puts up against the likes of the Honda Activa 125, as well as the Yamaha Fascino 125, while the Burgman Street currently has no direct rival in the Indian market.