BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched At Rs. 1.69 Lakh, Gets Alloy Wheels

Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 gets fuel-injected 346 cc engine and new colour schemes along with subtle cosmetic updates

Royal Enfield has suffered big time in gaining sales volumes in the month of December 2019 and in fact throughout last year due to the noticeable decline in monthly figures for its top-selling Classic 350. The retro-styled cruiser has played an integral role in the brand enduring high success rate over the last few years.

However, the negative sentiments persisting in the automotive industry have taken a toll on its sales numbers. In response to the growing competition from Jawa and Benelli and to stick by the more stringent BSVI emission standards coming into effect from April 2020, Royal Enfield is preparing a brand new generation for the Classic, Bullet and Thunderbird series.

Ahead of their arrival towards the later stages of this year, the existing Classic 350 has been upgraded to meet BSVI norms. We were the first to explain all the changes the BSVI RE Classic 350 would have way ahead of it reaching the dealerships across the country and as we pointed out, it gets minor updates apart from the cosmetic changes to stretch the existing model’s lifespan into the next few months.

The BSVI Royal Enfield Classic 350 can be booked across showrooms for an initial refundable token of Rs. 10,000 and it has been priced at Rs. 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom) – about Rs. 15,000 increase over the outgoing BSIV motorcycle. When RTO, insurance and other bits are added up, the on-road price shoots up to nearly Rs. 1.99 lakh.

The deliveries of the new Classic 350 will commence soon as well as it has already started reaching the dealer network. The most important of the changes has to be the updated 346 cc single-cylinder engine. It is now being fuel injected to become cleaner and greener along with the addition of a new catalytic converter.

The same powertrain is expected to be introduced on the Bullet and Thunderbird range as well before switching to a brand new generation. Overall, the styling remains identical but eagle-eyed viewers would definitely spot the subtle cosmetic revisions included with the BSVI Classic 350. It gets black alloy wheels, black coloured engine top section, new colour scheme including chrome, revised fuel tank badging, etc.

The new Gunmetal Grey variant of the BSVI Classic 350 gets factory-fitted alloy wheels and Stealth Black, previously available in Classic 500, has been introduced as a new colour option with alloy wheels and subtle aesthetic changes. The more premium looking Chrome paint job is offered only with spoke wheels.