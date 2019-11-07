BS6 Maruti S-Cross 1.6L Spied Again, Launch At 2020 Auto Expo?

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross powered by a new BSVI 1.6-litre DDiS diesel engine could be introduced at the 2020 Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has a passenger UV portfolio comprising of Vitara Brezza, S-Presso and the S-Cross. While the S-Presso is the newest addition, the S-Cross has been around longer than the Vitara Brezza as it kick started the innings for Nexa premium dealerships.

While the sales at Nexa recently crossed the one million mark, the major contribution was from the Baleno as the S-Cross only played a decent role. The arrival of the facelift in late 2017 with exterior updates did help in recovery as the S-Cross’ sales numbers reached an average of 4,500 units for a certain period.

With the competition brewing up in mid-size SUV segment, the S-Cross has a clear disadvantage of being sold only with a diesel engine currently. The Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre four-cylinder unit won’t be there for long though as it will be discontinued ahead of the BSVI era coming into effect from April 2020.

The S-Cross will likely get a brand new petrol engine sooner rather than later and is expected to the 1.5-litre SHVS K15B petrol engine that is already BSVI compliant in models like Ertiga and XL6. Or, Maruti Suzuki might wait for the 2020 Auto Expo to introduce the new motor alongside the all-new 1.6-litre oil-burner.

The launch timeframe is subjected to different speculations but what we can observe is that the S-Cross is getting a new diesel engine, as evident from the second set of spy pictures we have posted here. Just a few days ago, we brought you the images of a test prototype and the same G451 stickered vehicle was seen again.

It carries emission testing equipment at the back and 1.6 badge on the tailgate while a closer look at the boot glass area reveals that the engine is indeed BSVI spec. The DDiS badge can also be noted just above the front fender. The S-Cross’ 1.6-litre Multijet DDiS 320 engine was discontinued in early 2016 and the new motor could retain the same power and torque outputs of 120 PS and 320 Nm.