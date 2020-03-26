BS6 Mahindra XUV300 Diesel Launched At Rs 8.69 Lakh

Mahindra has now upgraded both the XUV300’s 1.2L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel powertrains to comply with the latest emission norms

Mahindra has finally upgraded the diesel variants of the XUV300 SUV to comply with the BS6 emission norms, and surprisingly, the homegrown carmaker has not hiked the price of the car. The BS6 XUV300 diesel is still priced from Rs 8.69 lakh for the entry-level trim, which goes up to Rs 12.69 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end automatic variant.

However, the variants have slightly been altered. The previously available W8 AMT trim has now been removed from the line-up, and the automatic gearbox will now only be available as an option with the W6 and the top-end W8 (O) variants.

The BS6 diesel XUV300 continues to draw power from a 1.5L powertrain, however, the max power output has been dropped from 117 PS to 115 PS, while the peak torque output of 300 Nm remains the same. The said motor continues to be offered with either a 6-speed manual gearbox, or an optional automatic transmission.

Mahindra XUV 300 BS6 Diesel Variant New Price W4 Rs 8.69 lakh W6 Rs 9.50 lakh W6 AMT Rs 9.99 lakh W8 Rs 10.95 lakh W8 (O) Rs 12.14 lakh W8 (O) AMT Rs 12.69 lakh

Apart from the diesel motor, the XUV300 is also offered with a 1.2L turbocharged petrol mill that puts out 110 PS power and 200 Nm torque. However, it can only be had with a 6-speed MT. Mahindra will soon also be launching a more powerful ‘Sportz’ variant of the XUV300, which will be plonked with a 1.2L TGDi petrol engine, and produce 20 PS and 30 Nm more than the current petrol drivetrain. It will also likely be offered with an AMT gearbox.

The said engine was also showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year, and will be sold alongside the current 1.2-litre MPFI turbo-petrol engine. As of now, Mahindra retails the petrol trims of the XUV300 at a starting price of Rs 8.3 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 11.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The sub-4m SUV competes against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in the Indian market as of now, with a few other manufacturers like Kia and Renault working on entering the space soon.