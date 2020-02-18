BS6 Hyundai Venue 1.5L Diesel Launched From Rs. 8.09 Lakh

BSVI Hyundai Venue has been launched at a starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh for petrol and Rs 8.09 lakh for the new 1.5-litre diesel model, up to Rs 55,000 costlier than before

As the BSVI emission norms are only a little more than a month away from kicking in, most car companies have been busy with upgrading their BSIV-compliant vehicles. The latest to join the bandwagon is Hyundai Motor India Ltd, which has launched the BSVI Hyundai Venue at a starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh (ex-showroom). A highlight of the new model is its new 1.5-litre diesel engine that replaces the 1.4-litre option of the earlier model.

The new diesel engine for the Venue has been sourced from Kia Seltos, but has been de-tuned significantly for application in the Hyundai Venue. Other than the new oil-burner, the compact SUV has received the BSVI-compliant versions of the earlier 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engines.

Venue Diesel BS6 1.5 Diesel BS4 1.4 Diesel Difference Venue E 8.09 Lakh 7.76 Lakh 33,000 Venue S 9.01 Lakh 8.46 Lakh 55,000 Venue SX 9.99 Lakh 9.79 Lakh 20,000 Venue SX Dual 10.27 Lakh 9.94 Lakh 33,000 Venue SX (O) 11.39 Lakh 10.85 Lakh 46,000 Venue SX (O) Dual 11.49 Lakh – –

The 1.0-litre petrol variant range is priced from Rs 8.46 lakh, which is Rs 24,000 more than before. The diesel version, however, is up to Rs 55,000 costlier, while the least increment is of Rs 20,000 for the SX trim. The diesel engine variant is also now available in SX(O) dual-tone trim, which costs Rs 11.46 lakh.

Like the 1.4-litre diesel engine of the earlier model, the new 1.5-litre diesel motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. While the motor develops 115 PS and 250 Nm for the Kia Seltos, it will expectedly output 100 PS and 230 Nm for the Venue. The same oil-burner will even power the next-gen Creta and Verna facelift, albeit, in a higher state of tune. More details of the same will be released at a later date.

Venue Petrol BS6 Petrol BS4 Petrol Difference Venue E 1.2 MT 6.70 Lakh 6.51 Lakh 19,000 Venue S 1.2 MT 7.40 Lakh 7.21 Lakh 19,000 Venue S 1.0L MT 8.46 Lakh 8.22 Lakh 24,000 Venue S 1.0L 7DCT 9.60 Lakh 9.36 Lakh 24,000 Venue SX 1.0L MT 9.79 Lakh 9.55 Lakh 24,000 Venue SX 1.0L (MT) DT 9.94 Lakh 9.70 Lakh 24,000 Venue SX 1.0L (O) MT 10.85 Lakh 10.61 Lakh 24,000 Venue SX 1.0L (O) MT DT 10.95 Lakh – – Venue SX+ 1.0L 7DCT 11.35 Lakh 11.12 Lakh 23,000 Venue SX+ 1.0L 7DCT DT 11.50 Lakh – –

So far, the Hyundai Venue has received a pretty terrific response from the car buyers. In fact, the popularity of the new model has been so high that it even managed to outsell the Maruti Vitara Brezza for two consecutive months soon after its launch. However, it looks like the great discounts being offered on the Brezza helped it crawl its way back to the top of the sales charts.

It is important to state here that the Maruti Vitara Brezza, an arch rival of the Hyundai Venue, has been selling with some amazing offers in order to make the most of the outgoing diesel version. Soon, the Brezza will receive a mid-cycle facelift that will mark the replacement of the 1.3-litre oil-burner with a 1.5-litre petrol engine