BS6 Hyundai Santro Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 4.57 Lakh

The BS6 version of the Hyundai Santro has finally entered India with prices ranging between Rs. 4.57 lakh and Rs. 6.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has finally launched the BS6 compliant version of the Santro domestically. Offered in a total of four grades, the 2020 Hyundai Santro BS6 carries a sticker tag of Rs. 4.57 lakh for the entry-level Era Executive trim. It goes all the way up to Rs. 6.20 lakh for the range-topping Sports CNG trim (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

The budget hatchback continues to derive power from a 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 68 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 99 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,500 rpm. The powertrain is connected to a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a five-speed AMT as an option.

To address wide range of buyers, the Santro is sold with a CNG option. With the factory-fitted CNG kit, the five-seater hatchback develops 58 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 84 Nm at 4,500 rpm from the same 1.1-litre petrol engine. It is paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. The Santro remains retailed in Era Executive, Magna, Sportz and Asta grades in its BS6 avatar.

The South Korean auto major brought back the iconic Santro nameplate after years of absence to celebrate the brand’s two decades of presence in the Indian market in October 2018. The third generation Hyundai Santro endured a pretty good start to its life by averaging around 7,000 units in its initial months. But the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R rival’s volumes decreased gradually due to the sales slowdown in 2019.

In July 2019, Hyundai discontinued the D-Lite and Era grades of the Santro and thus the number of variants were reduced to four. In their places, the Era Executive was drafted in with more features but it did increase the base price as well. Last October, Hyundai debuted the Santro Anniversary Edition with subtle design updates and black treatment.

No exterior changes have accompanied the BS6 Santro as it continues to feature chromed cascading grille, sweptback headlights, two-tone black and beige interior, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensor, rear air conditioning vents and so on.