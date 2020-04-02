BS6 Honda Jazz Teased Ahead Of Official Launch This Month

While cars like the Maruti Swift and Baleno have lost their diesel engine option in the BS6 era, the Honda Jazz will likely go on sale with updated petrol and diesel engine options

Honda Cars India today teased the BS6 Jazz, thereby indicating that the launch of the updated model could be merely days away from us. Other than the cleaner engines, the updated compact car will likely offer more features than its BS4 iteration.

It must be noted here that the MK4 Honda Jazz that was revealed last year won’t be sold in India as it’s a tad too sophisticated to be priced competitively in the highly price-sensitive B2-hatchback segment of the Indian car market. Instead, the MK3 Jazz, which has been on sale in the country for a few years now, will soldier on for some more time with updated engines and, probably, more features.

Akin to the BS4 model, the BS6 Honda Jazz will feature a 1.2-litre iVTEC petrol engine that will be available with two transmission options – 5-speed Manual and CVT. While the likes of Maruti Baleno won’t be available with a diesel engine in the BS6 era, the Honda Jazz will receive an updated version of the 1.5-litre iDTEC turbocharged diesel engine that has been available on so far with a 6-speed manual transmission.

In all likelihood, the performance figures of both the motors will stay unchanged. For reference, in the BS4 format, the petrol motor offers a maximum power of 90 PS and a peak torque of 110 Nm. On the other hand, the diesel motor produces a maximum power of 100 PS and a peak torque of 200 Nm.

The fuel mileage of the petrol model is rated at 19 kmpl with the manual transmission and 18.2 kmpl with the CVT. The diesel engine, on the other hand, has an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 27.3 kmpl.

Like the BS4 model, the BS6 Honda Jazz will be available with a handful of upmarket features, including 15-inch mag wheels, LED taillamps, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters for CVT model and cruise control. Prices of the Honda Jazz start at Rs 7.45 lakh for the petrol engine variant and Rs 8.16 lakh for the diesel model. In all likelihood, the BS6 version will cost approx. Rs 20,000 higher for the petrol version and more than Rs 50,000 costlier for the diesel model.