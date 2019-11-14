BS6 Honda CB Shine Launch Expected Today, Expected Price From Rs. 72,000

BS6 Honda CB Shine SP will have bigger proportions and updated design along with the addition of fuel-injection system

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is preparing to introduce the BSVI version of its popular CB Shine SP in the domestic market today. The Japanese manufacturer wants to update its entire lineup to meet BSVI emission standards well ahead of the April 2020 deadline and the CB Shine SP is part of the process.

The company had already debuted the BSVI compliant Activa 125 and it was accompanied by mechanical updates including the addition of fuel injection and styling changes. A recently leaked document indicates that the 2020 Honda CB Shine SP will also get an updated powertrain.

It is expected to accompany the design updates while dimensions could also be altered in the BSVI CB Shine SP. It will gain a fuel-injection system and to further improve fuel economy, technologies like engine inhibitor and idling start/stop system could also be part of the package.

The BSVI Honda CB Shine SP will likely kick out a maximum power output of 10.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm while the outgoing model has been making 10.16 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm. The slightly more powerful engine should ensure higher frugality as well.

As for the proportions, it will be longer, taller, wider and has longer wheelbase than the outgoing model and will be offered in two variants. The high-spec model boasts a front disc brake and rear drum brake while the other has drum brakes on both ends with the mandatory CBS function.

Along with bigger dimensions, the 2020 Honda CB Shine SP is believed to have new swingarm and the features list could contain an all-digital instrumentation, LED headlamps, LED tail lamp and much more. All the changes could add up to a hike of around Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 7,000 and thus expect it to cost around Rs. 72,000 for the base and Rs. 78,000 for the top-end variants (ex-showroom, prices).