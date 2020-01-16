BS6 Honda Activa 6G Launched – Top Six Changes To Check out!

BS6 Honda Activa 6G launched in India from Rs. 63,900 to Rs. 65,400 recently, it gets many long-awaited changes and here are the top 6 changes you should know about

Honda Activa is the latest two-wheeler to enter the bandwagon of BS6 emission norms in the Indian market. The scooter was launched yesterday amidst much fanfare at a starting price of Rs 63912 (Ex. Showroom, Delhi). Being the country’s most popular scooter and in its 21st year in India, Honda Activa 6G (that’s what Honda calls it) was presented with substantial cosmetic and mechanical updates. Let’s have a look at the top six changes in the model:

1. Bigger in Size

New Honda Activa 6G is larger in size as compared to its predecessor. The company has increased the wheelbase which has subsequently resulted in longer seat and extra floor space of 23mm. Even the 10-inch front wheel of preceding model has gone for a toss in favor of a bigger 12-inch wheel for better handling.

Honda Activa 6G Dimensions Length 1833 mm Width 697 mm Height 1156 mm Wheelbase 1260 mm Ground Clearance 171 mm Seat Length 692 mm Kerb Weight 107 kgs Fuel Tank Capacity 5.3 Litre

2. New Design & Features

Although Honda engineers have retained the signature Activa design but multiple striking changes have been made to make it appear contemporary and modern. The digital instrument cluster of Activa 5G is no longer available with the 6G but a new analogue speedometer debut with the scooter.

Additionally, a few more bells and whistles in form of engine start/stop button and an integrated dual function switch are on offer with the scooter. For those asking, the dual function switch enables the rider to open the seat which comes with 18L of storage space and external fuel lid from a single console.

3. New Colors

Honda Activa 6G is introduced in a total of six colour options: Glitter Blue Metalic, Pearl Spartan Red, Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White & Matte Axis Grey Metallic. Out of the six aforementioned color schemes, ‘Glitter Blue Metalic’ is an all-new color.

4. Suspension System

Honda Activa 6G boasts of a new telescopic front suspension with the increased ground clearance of 18mm against the outgoing model. The rear suspension is also a new 3-step adjustable unit. The suspension setup ensures hassle-free riding on bumpy and uneven terrains.

5. New Engine

Honda Activa 6G gets a BS 6 compliant HET engine with Honda Eco Technology. What’s special here is the inclusion of Smart Power (eSP) which combines a plethora of new technologies such as Honda ACG Starter (silent start), Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) and Tumble Flow. The power output has fallen a bit but the scooter is 10 per cent more fuel-efficient than before.

Honda Activa 6G Specifications Displacement 109.51cc Power Output 7.68 bhp at 8000 rpm Torque Output 8.79 Nm at 5250 rpm Bore 47.0 mm Stroke 63.1 mm Compression Ratio 10±0.2

6. Special Warranty Package

Honda, offering yet another first-in-segment, has presented the Activa 6G with a special 6 year warranty package. The standard warranty is 3 years while it can be extended to another three years.