BS6 Hero Xpulse 200T And Xtreme 200S To Launch Soon, Officially Teased

Hero’s official website has teased the BS6-compliant models of the Xtreme 200S and Xpulse 200T, but Xtreme 200R remains missing from the website

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, will soon be adding two more BS6-compliant motorcycles to its 200cc line-up. The Xtreme 200S and Xpulse 200T have both been teased on Hero’s official website, stating “BS6 models coming soon”. Currently, the only motorcycle in Hero’s 200cc range is the Xpulse 200.

Strangely, Hero hasn’t released any teaser for the Xtreme 200R, nor has there been any news regarding its BS6 model. The motorcycle was discontinued once the BS6 norms came into effect, and with no news about the launch of its BS6 model, it seems like the bike will stay that way, at least for a while.

The BS4-compliant Hero Xtreme 200R was not the strongest contender in the 200cc segment, but it surely was the most affordable option. Its equipment list was a little lacking, even compared to its siblings. It had a semi-digital instrument cluster, unlike the Bluetooth-enable fully digital consoles on the rest of Hero’s 200cc range, and even the recently-launched Xtreme 160R.

As for the Xtreme 200S and Xpulse 200T, both will carry the same styling as the previous, BS4-compliant models. The Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 will have a fully-faired design with sharp-looking LED headlights. The raised handlebar and the not-so-rear-set footpegs make the riding ergonomics extremely comfortable yet sporty. The long single-piece seat also enhances rifer comfort while riding around in city traffic.

As for the Hero Xpulse 200T, it will have a neo-retro design theme, with a small, rounded headlamp, no fairing, and a small fuel tank. It will also have a single-piece seat, but slightly contoured and not as high-stepped as the Xtreme. The handlebar is decently wide and the footpegs are forward-set, which makes this motorcycle great for long trips.

The engine on both these motorcycles will be the same 200cc unit that does duty on the BS6 Xpulse 200, paired to a 5-speed gearbox. This motor generates 17.8 PS of peak power and 16.45 Nm of max torque, down from 18.4 bhp and 17.1 Nm we got from the BS4 models. The engine will remain air-cooled, just like before, but will get an additional oil-cooler.