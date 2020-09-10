BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 110 Launched In India From Rs. 60,950

The BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 110 gets a 110.9 cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, fuel-injected engine that puts out 8 bhp of max power and 8.75 Nm of peak torque

Hero MotoCorp has launched the BS6-compliant Maestro Edge 110 in the domestic market today in two variants as the drum brake equipped alloy wheel variant costs Rs. 60,950 and it goes all the way up to Rs. 62,450 for the range-topping model (both prices, ex-showroom). Here we give you the specifications of the new scooter, as well its features and its updated powertrain.

Talking about the BS6 Maestro Edge 100, it shares its engine with the BS6 Pleasure Plus. That being said, it continues to draw power from a 110.9 cc single-cylinder engine, which now comes with fuel-injection system. The scooter has a maximum power output of 8 bhp, which is available at 7500 rpm, as well as 8.75 Nm peak torque, available at 5500 rpm.

Apart from that, the updated scooter also features some new decals. The colours that the BS6 Maestro Edge 110 will be available in includes Midnight Blue, Seal Silver, Candy Blazing Red, Pearl Fadeless White, Panther Black as well as Techno Blue. While all paint schemes feature some sort of decals, the former two colours get a large ‘Edge’ sticker on the body.

The new scooter also gets a redesigned exhaust muffler, which is similar to the one seen on its sibling, the Hero Maestro Edge 125. As compared to the outgoing BS4 model, the kerb weight of the updated scooter has been increased by 2 kg to 112 kg. The suspension setup consists of a telescopic fork up front, along with a single shock absorber at the rear.

The BS6 Maestro Edge 110 comes equipped with a 12-inch front wheel and a 10-inch rear wheel. The braking duties are taken care of by drum brakes on both ends. The equipment list consists of an underseat light, a USB port, an external fuel filler cap and a side stand indicator.

Its updated fuel injected BSVI powertrain is said to enable higher fuel economy and better pickup. The Hero Maestro Edge will continue to compete against the Honda Activa 6G and the TVS Jupiter.