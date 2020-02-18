BS6 Hero Glamour FI Launched From Rs 64,990

Hero has updated the Glamour 125 to comply with BS6 emission norms, which has resulted in a price hike of about Rs 5,000

Hero MotoCorp has launched the BS6-compliant version of its most popular 125 cc commuter bike, the Glamour. Just like the outgoing model, the BS6 Glamour is also being offered in two variants. The base drum brake variant is priced at Rs 68,900, while the disc brake variant now costs Rs 72,400 (both prices, ex-showroom).

The Glamour continues to draw power from a 124.7 cc air-cooled, 4-stroke single cylinder, OHC motor. However, the engine now comes with XSens programmed fuel-injection technology, and generates 10.73 hp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm, and 10.6 Nm peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine continues to be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle comes with an 180 mm ground clearance, which is 20% more than its BS4-compliant predecessor. The updated Glamour also gets 14% better front and 10% rear suspension travel respectively, which helps the rider deal with any obstacles with ease, and promises performance and comfort.

Hero has also equipped the BS6 Glamour with Auto Sail technology, which lets you crawl ahead in traffic conditions, without engaging gears. The BS6 Glamour also comes with Hero’s i3S idle start-stop system which automatically switches off the engine when not required, in order to save fuel.

Apart from that, the Glamour gets a new semi-digital instrument cluster, along with a few cosmetic updates including signature H-shaped LED tail lamp, dual tone graphics, split alloy wheels, new grab rails and four new paint schemes to make the bike look fresher. The colour options on offer with the new BS6 Glamour include Sports Red, Techno Blue, Tornado Grey and Candy Red.

Along with the Glamour 125, Hero MotoCorp has also updated the Passion Pro to comply with the upcoming emission norms. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has also revealed an all new bike, the Xtreme 160, which will be launched next month. The Passion Pro comes with a 100 cc single-cylinder engine that belts out 9 bhp power and 9.89 Nm torque, while the new Xtreme 160, as the name suggests, gets a 160 cc engine that makes 15 hp/14 Nm.