BS6 Ford Figo, Aspire & Freestyle Launched From Rs. 5.39 Lakh

The BSVI compliant Ford Figo, Freestyle and Aspire’s prices are given below and the hatchback sees the biggest hike of Rs. 35,100 for its Titanium grade

The EcoSport received BSVI compliance last month and it is priced from Rs. 8.04 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Endeavour will gain BSVI updates towards the end of this month and it will feature a new 2.0-litre diesel engine with a segment-first ten-speed automatic transmission. Ahead of the latter’s arrival, the BSVI versions of the Figo, Aspire and Freestyle have had their prices revealed.

The 2020 Ford Figo costs between Rs. 5.39 lakh for the Ambiente and Rs. 7.85 lakh for the Titanium Blu (ex-showroom). The compact hatchback has endured price hike from Rs. 16,000 and up to Rs. 35,100. The new Trend variant equipped with the 1.2-litre BSVI engine is priced at Rs. 5.99 lakh while the same variant in the diesel costs Rs. 6.86 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Ford has begun dispatching the BSVI compliant Figo and other models to showrooms across the country and with the upgrade comes a lot of changes to the trim levels in terms of what they offer. The Titanium grade does not offer features such as automatic climate control, rearview camera, rear viper and SYNC3 infotainment system among others anymore.



The only new addition is dual-tone wheels in that particular grade. Reports indicate that the Absolute Black and Deep Impact Blue colour options wont be offered in the BSVI compliant Figo and the Aspire. The 1.5-litre TiVCT petrol engine no longer exists and it produced 123 PS and 150 Nm. It was paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The 1.2-litre TiVCT petrol motor, on the other hand, continues to develop 96 PS and 120 Nm while the 1.5-litre TDCi diesel kicks out 100 PS and 215 Nm. The BSVI version of the Freestyle is priced from Rs. 5.89 lakh for the Ambiente petrol and it goes all the way up to Rs. 8.19 lakh for the Titanium+ diesel (both prices, ex-showroom).



Unlike the Figo, the Freestyle has its prices reduced between Rs. 2,400 and Rs. 37,400 and we can assume some key features could be removed from the equipment list. The Aspire compact sedan’s BSVI updates meant that it now costs between Rs. 5.99 lakh and Rs. 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Only the entry-level Ambiente petrol and Trend diesel see prices hiked by Rs. 500 and Rs. 11,600 respectively. Elsewhere, the prices of the BSVI Ford Aspire have been lowered between Rs. 4,400 and Rs. 38,400.