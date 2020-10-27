BS6 Ducati Multistrada 950 S Bookings Commenced, Launch On November 2

The BS4 Ducati Multistrada 950 was priced from Rs 12.84 lakh (ex-showroom), and the upcoming BS6 version is expected to be priced around Rs 13 lakh

After launching the BS6-compliant versions of the Panigale V2, Scrambler 1100 Pro and the Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro in India, Ducati is now working on launching to launch the next BS6 offering in the country, the Multistrada 950 S. Bookings for the updated Multistrada 950 S can be made for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh, and deliveries are expected to commence from the first week of next month itself.

While it is just a matter of time before the BS6-compliant Multistrada 950 S is launched here, the pricing is yet unknown. However, we expect the bike to be priced around the Rs 13 lakh mark, since the previous iteration of the Multistrada 950 was retailed in the country at Rs 12.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Earlier this year, Ducati had introduced a new GP White livery for the Multistrada 950 S dual-sport motorcycle sold in the foreign markets, and it is yet to be seen if the said paint scheme is introduced with the India-spec model as well. Powering the bike is a 937 cc Testastretta L-twin liquid-cooled engine that belts out 113 horsepower, as well as 96 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle is packed up to the brim with electronic aids like the Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS) system, Ducati Quick Shift up & down (DQS), and a full-LED headlamp with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL).

Other noteworthy features include a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, cruise control, Bosch cornering ABS, hands-free system, Vehicle Hold Control and so on. The braking duties are taken care of by twin 320 mm discs up front, while the rear setup consists of a 265 mm unit.

Ducati is all set to launch the motorcycle in the Indian market on November 2, 2020. The bike will be available on display at all Ducati dealerships located in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director at Ducati India, said the company is confident that the Multistrada 950 S will help it attract a wider buying audience.