BS6 BMW G310R And G310GS Launched; Priced From Rs. 2.45 Lakh

The BSVI compliant BMW G310R and G310GS continue to use the 312 cc single-cylinder engine developing 34 bhp and 28 Nm; paired with a six-speed transmission

BMW Motorrad has announced the prices of the BSVI versions of the G310R and G310GS in the domestic market today. The naked streetfighter has been priced at Rs. 2.45 lakh in its new avatar while the adventure tourer costs Rs. 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing has been nothing short of aggressive this time around as they are looking to square up against KTM Duke 390 and 390 ADV firmly.

Both the motorcycles are produced at TVS Motor Company’s plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. When they arrived for the first time, the prices certainly raised eyebrows as they used to cost more locally than what they did in the international markets. With the BSVI updates, the German manufacturer has taken the opportunity to introduce some notable revisions as well.

On a global scale, the updates the BMW G10R and G310GS have received in India are the most substantial since their world premiere half a decade ago. This shows BMW’s intent to make a strong impact domestically. The BSVI compliant BMW G310R and G310GS have gained cosmetic updates along with the addition of several new features.



For instance, the tail lamp has been revised this time around and there is the presence of new LED headlamp and LED Daytime Running Lights. As part of expanding the range, BMW is also offering new colour schemes and sporty graphics. The equipment list comprises of Bluetooth connectivity, navigation provision through smartphone application, connected vehicle features, and so on.

BMW has opted to go with the fully digital LCD instrument panel as opposed to the TFT LCD unit. The performance numbers are a familiar story though as the powertrain has only been updated to meet the stringent BSVI emission standards that came into effect from April 1, 2020 onwards. The 312 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine continues to be used.



It delivers a maximum power output of 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. We do expect the highly aggressive price range to help BMW in garnering new audience, especially during this festive season.