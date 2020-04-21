BS6 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Gets Dual-Channel ABS As Standard

The Pulsar RS200 becomes the third Bajaj offering equipped with a dual-channel ABS, apart from the Dominar 400 and the Dominar 250

Bajaj Auto recently upgraded the entire Pulsar line-up to comply with the latest emission norms, and the transition resulted in a price hike for all the models. The RS200 continues to be the flagship Pulsar on sale in the country, and its BS6-compliant version has been priced at Rs 1,44,966 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) onward.

While the BS4 Pulsar RS200 was initially launched with a single-channel ABS only, Bajaj had introduced a dual-channel ABS version for the bike late last year. However, the BS6-compliant RS200 was launched with a single-channel ABS initially but now again, gets dual-channel ABS as standard.

The news was first speculated due to a leaked price list from a dealership that had dual-channel ABS mentioned right next to the Pulsar RS200. However, the news can now be confirmed since the Bajaj Pulsar RS200’s official website has been updated with ‘dual channel ABS’.

The RS200 draws power from a 199.5 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DTS-i (triple spark) engine that puts out 24.5 PS of maximum power, along with 18.7 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets a telescopic fork up front, and a preload-adjustable monoshock suspension at the rear. The braking is handled by a 300 mm disc up front, and a 230 mm disc at the rear.

Just like the powertrain, visual changes have been made to the RS200 either, and it continues to sort a twin-projector headlamp setup, along with LED DRLs, a crystal LED tail lamp and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The bike gets 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends wrapped in MRF Nylogrip rubber. Bajaj offers the Pulsar RS200 with three different paint options, namely Racing Red, Graphic Black and Racing Blue.

At a price of Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom), the Pulsar RS200 goes up against the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 in the Indian market, while it also rivals the only other fully-faired 200 cc motorcycle in the country, the KTM RC200.