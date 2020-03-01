BS6 2020 Tata Tigor Facelift Priced From Rs. 5.75 Lakh – Top 5 Changes

The 2020 Tata Tigor launched with a sole 1.2-litre petrol engine in the BS6 era and has been priced at Rs 5.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors launched the 2020 BS6 Tigor earlier this week at a starting price of Rs 5.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from cosmetic updates, the updated car gets additional safety tech, some new features, and a BS6-compliant petrol engine, over the pre-facelift model. Take a look at the 5 changes that have been made to the 2020 Tata Tigor –

1) Design

Tata has made the 2020 Tigor adhere with its Impact 2.0 design language. The car comes with a new front fascia featuring a redesigned bumper with LED DRLs and new projector headlamps, along with dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. The bonnet of the car has been raised a little, in order to make it compliant with the pedestrian protection norms that come into action in October this year.

2) BS6-compliant engine

The 2020 Tata Tigor facelift comes with only a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine that puts out 86 PS of maximum power, and 114 Nm of max torque. The engine can be coupled with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Tata has discontinued the 1.05-litre

diesel engine, since the Indian carmaker will not be producing small-capacity diesel engines post-April 1 i.e. the BS6 deadline.

3) Interiors

Inside the cabin, the Tata Tigor facelift gets an all-new three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, new upholstery and piano black finish around the floating infotainment system. The car also gets colour-coded trims for the AC vents.

4) Features and Safety

The Tata Tigor facelift comes with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a Harman audio system, automatic climate control.

In terms of safety tech, the new Tigor gets dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control, rear parking sensors and camera. The sub-4m sedan has received a four-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test, which makes it one of the safest sub-compact sedans in the country.

5) Price

Tata has priced the Tigor facelift at a starting price of Rs 5.75 lakh, which goes up to Rs 7.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Here is a detailed price list of the car –

Variants Price* XE Rs 5,75,000 XM Rs 6,10,000 XZ Rs 6,50,000 XM AMT Rs 6,60,000 XZ+ Rs 6,99,000 XZ+ AMT Rs 7,49,000

*All prices, ex-showroom