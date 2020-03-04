BS4 Harley Davidson Bikes On Huge Discounts of Up To Rs. 4 Lakh

Other than offering some great discounts on its BS4 models, Harley Davidson dealerships are also offering easy finance options of 3- and 5-year tenure

Thanks to the fast-approaching BSVI emission norms, most bike makers are in a hurry to liquidate their unsold BSIV stock of motorcycles. In line with this, even Harley Davidson is offering some great discounts on its models, with the highest discount of Rs 4 lakh being offered on the Heritage and the Softail Deluxe. Here are all the details-

1. Harley Davidson Roadster – Discount worth Rs 2.8 lakh

The Harley Davidson Roadster is available with discounts of Rs 2.8 lakh. This leads to pretty neat savings on the Rs 11.08 lakh sticker price of the vehicle. The Roadster is powered by a 1202cc air-cooled Evolution V-twin motor that produces a maximum torque of 98 Nm at 4,250 rpm.

It features a set of lightweight offset split 5-spoke alloy wheels, while stopping power comes from twin disc brakes up front and a single rotor at the rear. The motorcycle has a fuel tank capacity of 12.5-litre.

2. Harley Davidson Forty Eight – Discount worth Rs 1.5 lakh

Available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 10.68 lakh, the BSIV model of the Forty Eight is currently available with a discount of Rs 1.5 lakh. Powering the cruiser motorcycle is a 1202cc motor that generates 60 bhp and 96 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The bike tips the scales at 252 kg and is on sale in six colour variants. The Forty Eight belongs to the company’s Sportster range of motorcycles.

3. Harley Davidson Iron 883 – Discount worth Rs 1 lakh

Available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 9.33 lakh, the Iron 883 is currently available with a discount of Rs 1 lakh. It is powered by an 883cc engine that outputs a maximum power of 50 bhp and a peak torque of 70 Nm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The motorcycle tips the scales at 256 kg and is available in 6 colours. The 883 serves as the entry point to the Dark Custom family.

4. Harley Davidson Heritage – Discount worth Rs 4 lakh

Priced at Rs 18.66 lakh (ex-showroom), the Heritage Softail Classic is available with a discount of Rs 4 lakh. The motorcycle is powered by a 1690cc air-cooled V-twin engine that delivers 124Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a six-speed transmission.

The motorcycle is on sale in seven paint options – Blue, Red, White, Yellow, Matte Black, Dark Blue and Metallic Black. The motorcycle rivals the likes of Ducati XDiavel, Moto Guzzi California 1400 and Triumph Thunderbird.

5. Harley Davidson Softail Deluxe – Discount worth Rs 4 lakh

On sale at a sticker price of Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Softail Deluxe is another model in the iconic bike manufacturer’s lineup that is available with a massive discount of Rs 4 lakh. Powered by a 1,745 cc engine, the motorcycle offers a peak torque of 144 Nm and comes with a 6-speed transmission.