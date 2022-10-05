Brezza Remains No. 1 SUV In Sep, Punch Amongst Top 10 Most Sold Cars

Maruti Suzuki Brezza beat Tata Nexon for the second month running with 15,445 unit sales in September 2022

Just as in August 2022, Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s Brezza finished on top of the SUV sales charts ahead of Tata Nexon this past month. The compact SUV was also the fourth most sold passenger car in the country last month as 15,445 units were recorded in the month of September 2022 against 1,874 units during the same period last year.

This led to a massive YoY sales surge of 724 per cent. The sub-four-metre SUV had a lead of 927 units over the Tata Nexon, which managed to garner a cumulative domestic tally of 14,518 units against 9,211 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 57.6 per cent. The Nexon did aid in Tata posting its highest ever monthly sales last month.

The contribution of the Tata Punch micro SUV should not be undermined though as it registered a total of 12,251 units. It was also the eighth most sold passenger car in India in September 2022 as it finished ahead of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Venue. The Punch is currently priced between Rs. 5.93 lakh and Rs. 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is retailed in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, Kaziranga, Creative and Camo variants.

Back to the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, its surge in sales volumes in recent months is mainly due to the arrival of the new generation towards the end of June 2022. Currently priced between Rs. 7.99 lakh and Rs. 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom), the compact SUV received a whole host of updates inside and out along with the inclusion of new features.

As for the performance, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol engine is utilised. It produces a maximum power output of 103 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. The powertrain is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit is an option.

The equipment list comprises a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, steering mounted controls, six airbags, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera system and a lot more.