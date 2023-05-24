BREAKING! Hyundai Exter To Officially Launch In India On July 10

Hyundai Exter will be officially launched on July 10 and its bookings are already open at authorised dealerships and online

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today released a press statement explaining the first-in-class features in the upcoming Exter. The micro SUV has also been confirmed to launch on July 10, 2023 and it will be slotted below the Venue compact SUV. It will be available in a total of five trim levels namely EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect.

The Hyundai Exter will be loaded with features right from the entry-level trim as it will get six airbags as standard. Today, the second-largest car producer in the country has explained the segment-first features like the voice-enabled electric sunroof and dashcam with a dual camera setup. Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said,

“When you think outside, the canvas is unlimited and we have equipped Hyundai EXTER with just the right features that let you soak in the sights and capture those memorable experiences on the go. After receiving a terrific customer response on the images released so far, we are delighted to announce that Hyundai EXTER will be launched in India on 10th of July this year.”

Using voice commands like “Open Sunroof” or “I want to see the sky”, the smart electric sunroof can be opened while the dashcam with dual camera with a front and rear camera setup, a 5.84 cm LCD Display and smartphone app based connectivity and multiple recording modes further enhance the features list of the Exter.

In addition, the dashcam also supports full HD video resolution and allows users to capture pictures from both the front and rear cameras. The different recording options available are Driving (Normal), Event (Safety) and Vacation (Timelapse) to enhance the driving experience.

The five-seater will sit on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. It will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or an AMT. The factory-fitted CNG variant will only be available with a five-speed MT. It will compete directly against Tata Punch along with Citroen C3 and base variants of Kiger and Magnite.