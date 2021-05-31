BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition Launched In India At Rs. 2.02 Crore

BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine producing 400 hp and 760 Nm; 0-100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds

BMW Group India has today announced the launch of the new X7 M50d Dark Shadow Edition in the domestic market and to maintain exclusivity, its production has been limited to just 500 units globally. It can be reserved online at BMW’s official website and is brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “With its unique BMW Individual design and equipment features, the new BMW X7 ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition underlines both the bold appearance and the luxury ambience of our largest SAV. It serves to enhance its ultra-exclusivity with limited editions of just 500 units worldwide. The precisely coordinated details of the design and features give it the status of a collector’s item. With the BMW X7 ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition, the possibilities are truly limitless.”

The BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition will be available in the M Sport design scheme at an introductory price of Rs. 2.02 crore (ex-showroom, pan India). For the first time in a BMW X model, it features a special Frozen Arctic Grey metallic paint job. Some of the highlights include paint finish in body columns, exterior mirror bases, black chrome finish on the frame and the bars of the kidney grille, and BMW Individual roof rail high gloss shadow line.

Elsewhere, you could also find the standard M Sport package and BMW Laserlight alongside the exclusive 22-inch M light-alloy wheels in V-spoke design with a Jet-Black matt finish. On the inside, the BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition comes with a six-seater configuration with a middle-row captain seating arrangement and the front occupants have electrically adjustable comfort seats with memory function.

They also get Active seat ventilation while the other interior features are M leather steering, BMW Individual Merino Full Leather upholstery in night blue/black dual-tone with contrasting seams, BMW Individual roof liner in night blue with Alcantara finish, the upper part of the instrument panel and door armrests done up in Nappa leather in night blue.

Black Merino Leather is used in the lower section of the instrument panel and on the front backrests. BMW Individual interior trim finishers in Fineline Black with aluminium inlays, Piano black finished centre console bearing an edition logo, a large panoramic glass sunroof, five-zone automatic climate control, soft-close function and the operational features are crafted in glass.

As for the performance, the BMW X7 M50d derives power from a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine which is good enough to pump out a maximum power output of 400 horsepower and 760 Nm of peak torque delivered between 2,000 and 3,000 rpm. It is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds and the M Sport exhaust system adds to the aural character.

The powertrain is linked with an eight-speed steptronic sport AT while M Sport differential is standard and the Automatic Differential Locks are electronically controlled, along with extended Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control, Park Distance Control (PDC), adaptive 2-axle air suspension, etc are other highlights.