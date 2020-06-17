BMW X5 Starting Price Reduced By Rs. 8 Lakh In India – Details

With the introduction of the new SportX trim, the entry-level price of the X5 stands at Rs. 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Just a few days ago, BMW launched the new generation X6 crossover-coupe in the domestic market in xLine and M Sport variants – each priced at Rs. 95 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides introducing the new X6 that is brought into the country via CBU route, BMW has also reduced the prices of the X5 by Rs. 8 lakh by debuting a SportX trim, costing at Rs. 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

In a similar fashion to the X6, its smaller sibling, the X5, was used to be retailed with xLine and M Sport grades with prices at Rs. 82.90 lakh and Rs. 84.40 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). The introduction of a new base SportX variant has substantially reduced the asking price of the entry-level model and it does come with several compromises.

For instance, the BMW X5 SportX trim does not boast of equipment like wireless charger, leather seat upholstery, 20-inch alloy wheels, laser headlamps, touchscreen key fob, 464 W Harman Kardon audio with 16 speakers, around view camera and so on. Moreover, it is not offered with a character package as well. Inside the cabin, it is not short of premium quality and features though.

The 2020 BMW X5 SportX gets panoramic sunroof, LED fog lamps, LED rear lamps, LED headlamps, four-zone climate control system, 12.3-inch virtual instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, sound system with ten speakers, powered front seats with memory function for driver and 19-inch V-spoke alloy wheels

As for the performance, it packs a 3.0-litre diesel engine good enough to produce a maximum power output of 265 PS at 4,000 rpm and 620 Nm of peak torque delivered between 1,500 and 2,500 rpm as in the xLine variant. The powertrain is connected to only an eight-speed automatic transmission and it does not have two axle rear suspension too.

The X5 M Sport, on the other hand, is far more superior in terms of performance as it uses a 3.0-litre petrol motor developing 340 PS at 5,500-6,500 rpm and 450 Nm at 1,500-5,200 rpm. Transmission duties are performed by an eight-speed Steptronic Sport auto driving all the four wheels through the xDrive AWD system.