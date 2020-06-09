BMW M1000RR Electric Supercharged Superbike Visualized Digitally

Entire globe swears by the high performance that M-tuned cars from BMW offer but what if the performance division decided to work its magic on the latest S1000RR superbike?

In the last few years, we have seen some really interesting concepts that have been, basically, work of 3D artists. Of course, none of these make it to production but what they do is to give us some really good idea of an upcoming or a speculative model. The BMW M1000RR electric supercharged superbike you see on this page is one such creation and comes Nirjhar Mandal, a freelance 3D artist based out of India.

What he has done is something that night anything remotely surprising but still, it’s definitely a concept that should have actually made it to the showrooms already. What Mandal is done is to simply pick up the highly likeable BMW S1000RR and give it a proper M treatment. The end result is similar to what you have already seen numerous times on, say, a 3-series-to-M3 conversion. The concept motorcycle has been pretty aptly named M1000RR.

The rendering of the BMW M1000RR comes just weeks after we saw a rendering of the BMW M1300GS from Kardesign. It’s already being speculated that the HP models from BMW Motorrad looks set to become M and now, these renderings, especially the one from Nirjhar Mandal, has tickled our tastebuds.

Other than the hugely attractive aesthetics, what is interesting to see in this rendering of the BMW M1000RR is that it features an engine that comes fitted with an electric supercharger.

Also, this visualized model features several carbon fibre components, including the frame, fairings, fenders and single-sided swingarm. Another interesting bit is that it’s the first time we have seen a single-side swingarm on a BMW Motorrad model. We also get Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes.

The BMW M1000RR seen here features headlights, which is a clear indicator of the motorcycle being a road-going and not a track-only motorcycle. The aerodynamics package features winglets that look like they come from the Kawasaki H2R. We guess a motorcycle of such a calibre would have a top speed in excess of 320 kmph.