BMW M 1000 RR Teased Ahead Of Launch In India

The BMW M 1000 RR will go on to become the first fully-fledged M division motorcycle in the Indian market, and could be priced around Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom)

BMW Motorrad India has released a teaser video of what will go on to become its first-ever M motorcycle here – the BMW M 1000 RR. The teaser has been released on the brand’s social media channels, and reveals that the high-performance motorcycle is set to be launched in the Indian market soon. However, a specific launch date is yet to be confirmed.

The BMW M 1000 RR was globally revealed in September last year, and is based on the highly-popular the S 1000 RR sport-bike. It should be noted that the M division is BMW’s performance department that is responsible for making high-end, really fast and capable cars, hence, the new M 1000 RR is expected to carry over the same heritage with its performance.

Powering the BMW M 1000 RR is the same engine as the S 1000 RR. However, BMW Motorrad has made a range of changes to enhance the performance of the motorcycle. The changes include two-ring forged pistons for Mahle, lighter titanium connecting rods from Pankl, slimmer and lighter rocker arms, fully machined intake ports with new duct geometry, etc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BMWMotorrad_IN (@bmwmotorrad_in)

The 999 cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine that produces 212 PS of max power at 14,500 rpm, along with 113 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. The engine is mated 6-speed manual gearbox, along with a bi-directional quickshifter. Suspension duties are handled by inverted telescopic forks on the front and an aluminium swingarm on the rear.

The motorcycle gets disc brakes on both ends along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and hill-start control, along with other electronic aids. The bike comes with five riding modes – Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, and Race Pro.

As compared to the standard motorcycle, the BMW M 1000 RR also features a range carbon-fibre parts which helps save weight. The bike tips the scale at just 192 kg. Apart from that, the motorcycle also gets aerodynamically designed winglets that provide the required downforce at high-speeds, corners, and while braking.

As of now, BMW Motorrad offers the S 1000 RR in three variants in India, namely S 1000 RR Standard, S 1000 RR Pro and S 1000 RR Pro MSport, priced at Rs 19.50 lakh, Rs 21.40 lakh and Rs 23.75 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The upcoming M 1000 RR will obviously be positioned right at the top of the line-up.