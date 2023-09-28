BMW iX1 Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs. 66.90 Lakh

The iX1 is the fourth all-electric offering from BMW in India and is the most affordable of them all; has a claimed range of 440 km on a single charge

BMW India has today announced the launch of the iX1 electric SUV in the domestic market and it carries a price tag of Rs. 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in a single fully-loaded trim, the BMW iX1 xDrive 30 competes against the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge and Mercedes-Benz EQB. To make it more competitive, it could be localised in the near future.

The BMW iX is based on the regular X1, which is the brand’s best-selling model in the country. It has identical design cues compared to its IC-engined sibling barring the inclusion of the i badge on the grille section. It has been made available in a total of four single-tone colour schemes and it runs on sporty-looking 18-inch alloy wheels.

The five-seater electric SUV is packed with features on the inside and is practical as well with a bootspace capacity of 490 litres. The cabin gains a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest iDrive OS alongside a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument console, dual-zone automatic climate control system, and 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

The equipment list also comprises ambient lighting function, dual-pane sunroof, adaptive LED headlamps, powered tailgate, driver and front passenger seats with massage function, Aluminium ‘Mesheffect’ with chrome accents on the inside, multiple airbags, a suite of ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies, traction control, anti-lock brakes, etc.

It also boasts adaptive suspension, electronic stability program, artificial sounds that can be played to alert pedestrians at speeds of up to 30 kmph and so on. The BMW iX comes with a 66.4 kWh battery pack and a dual electric motor setup (one driving each axle to form an all-wheel drive system) having a combined power output of 313 hp and 494 Nm of peak torque.

It is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 180 kmph. The claimed driving range stands at 440 km on a single charge and using the standard 11 kW AC charger, it can replenish from zero to 100 per cent in 6.3 hours but the 130 kW DC fast charger reduces the time drastically to just 29 minutes to charge back from 10 to 80 per cent.