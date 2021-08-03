BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition Launched, Priced At Rs. 1.43 Crore

The new Individual 7 Series M Sport features special exterior paint options, bespoke upholstery, different alloy wheel options, etc.

BMW India has launched the Individual M Sport Edition of the 7 Series sedan in our market. This new variant is a limited edition model and is available for sale via the brand’s official Indian website. The price of exclusivity is quite high though, at a whopping Rs. 1.43 crore (ex-showroom price).

The 7-series was already one of the most luxurious vehicles in the Bavarian carmaker’s lineup, and with the Individual 740Li M Sport Edition, the manufacturer has added another layer to it. The new model features two special paint options – Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey – and it gets Adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight tech, which offers an unmatched road presence.

M Sport package is offered as standard, which gives an aerodynamic edge to the styling. The vehicle gets 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, and buyers can also opt for 20-inch alloy wheels, with two different designs options available. The interior gets Nappa leather upholstery, with beautiful stitching. Specially crafted Alcantara headrest and backrest cushions are also available, and customers can also choose from various bespoke personalization options.

Features on offer include a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display (with wireless smartphone integration), a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system, 360-degree parking camera, wireless smartphone charger, idle start/stop system, brake energy regeneration, etc. It also gets BMW Individual badging on the dashboard and centre console.

Rear seat entertainment is also offered, consisting of two 10.2-inch full-HD touchscreens (with a Blu-ray drive) and a 7-inch touchscreen tablet for command operations. Other than that, it also gets a panoramic sunroof, ambient air package, ambient lighting, four-zone automatic climate control, ventilated and heated seats (electrically adjustable), and soft-close doors.

It also gets various driver assist systems, like rear collision warning, crossing traffic warning, parking assist (with remote parking feature), and lane change warning. Powering the BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition is a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, inline-6 petrol engine. This motor generates a peak power of 340 PS and a maximum torque of 450 Nm, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.