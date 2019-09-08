BMW G310 R and G310 GS With Over 1 Lakh Discount In Sep 2019 – Details

BMW Motorrad Mumbai dealer offering discounts up to Rs 1 lakh on the G310R And G310 GS, offer is valid for this month only

If you are a BMW Motorrad fan and living in Mumbai then this is perhaps the best time to get your hands on these motorcycles. For those of you are planning to buy the most affordable motorcycles from BMW Motorrad will need to pay only the ex-showroom price of these motorcycles.

Both the bikes are offered with free insurance and in addition to that, the dealer is also offering a huge discount on the registration fees as well. So the buyers are ending up saving almost up to Rs 70,000 on the G310R and almost a lakh rupees on the G310GS adventure motorcycle.

The insurance that is being offered with these motorcycles is being given free in this deal is comprehensive. The customers will have to pay the difference if they want to go for zero depreciation value. The showroom, on the other hand, is not offering any discounts or deals on the extended warranty package though. These offers are marketed as the offer of the month and are valid for September only.

BMW Motorrad launched the G310 R and G310 GS last year in India priced at Rs 2.99 lakhs and Rs 3.49 lakhs respectively. Both the motorcycles use the same cycle parts and are meant for two completely different purposes.

The BMW G310R is naked streetfighter while the new G310GS is an entry-level adventure bike. Both the motorcycles come with a three-year unlimited kilometers warranty but there is also an option to extend the warranty to the fourth and fifth year.

Both the G310 R and the G310 GS use the same 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 34 bhp of peak power at 9,500 rpm and peak torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The BMW G310R can reach a top speed of 145 kmph while the GS can touch a maximum top speed of 143 kmph.