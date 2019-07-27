BMW G 310 GS Cloned Shamelessly By A Chinese Company Called Everest

In line with their habit of blatantly copying successful international models, the Chinese have now come up with a clone of the BMW G 310 GS, called Everest Kaiyue 400X

The Chinese are it again! It’s a widely known fact that our neighbours have copied many successful international car and motorcycle models. Recently, it has come to light that the BMW G 310 GS has become the latest target of their cloning spree.

Basically, the new Everest Kaiyue 400X sold in China is nothing but a blatant copy of the BMW G 310 GS adventure touring motorcycle. It has gone on sale with a sticker price of

CNY 29,800 (INR 2.98 lakh). The Kaiuye 400X looks every bit a G 310 GS, save for different decals and few other minor cosmetic variations.

The Everest Kaiuye 400X draws its power from a 378cc, twin-cylinder, 8-valve, liquid-cooled engine that has been sourced from another Chinese motorcycle manufacturer that goes by the name of Zongshen. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed transmission and produces a maximum power of 36 PS along with a peak torque of 26 Nm.

In comparison, the made-in-India BMW G 310 GS comes with a 313cc single-cylinder engine that produces a maximum power of 34 PS and a peak torque of 28 Nm. Hence, in spite of the twin-cylinder layout and the displacement advantage, the Kaiuye 400X’s engine doesn’t hold an upper-hand over the G 310 GS in the performance stakes.

The suspension duties on the Everest Kaiuye 400X are handled by 41 mm inverted telescopic forks upfront and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is courtesy of twin 296 mm disc rotors upfront and a 240 mm sing disc unit at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is a standard feature. The Kaiuye 400X comes with a ground clearance of 200 mm and a seat height of 790 mm.

The equipment list of the Everest Kaiuye 400C includes LED headlamp, knuckle guards, digital instrument console, USB port, 12-volt power socket, all-terrain tyre, and optional luggage panniers and a top box.