BMW F 900 XR And S 1000 XR Teased In India, Launch Soon

The upcoming BMW F 900 XR and S 1000 are expected to be launched in the Indian market next month, along with the F 900 R

BMW Motorrad India has shared a teaser video of the F 900 and the S 1000 sports tourers on its official social media handles, hinting that the motorcycles will be introduced in the country very soon. Both the motorcycles made their debut at last year’s EICMA motorcycle show, and the bookings for both the Beamers is expected to commence next month.

Talking about the motorcycles, the F 900 XR is based on the Concept 9cento revealed back in 2018. The sports-tourer comes equipped with an adventure motorcycle fairing, 17-inch alloy rims, a long-travel USD fork and a rear monoshock that is electronically adjustable in the Pro variant. Powering the said bike is a 895 cc parallel-twin engine that puts out 105 PS of max power and 92 Nm of peak torque.

Joining the F 900 XR will be the F 900 R middle-weight naked motorcycle, which will be using the same parallel-twin engine as the XR sports tourer. The F 900 R is expected to be priced between Rs 10 and 11 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, and will be pitted against the likes of Kawasaki Z900, Triumph Street Triple and the Ducati Monster 821 as well. We expect BMW Motorrad to launch the F 900 twins initially, and then later on follow up with the S 1000 XR soon after.

Moving on to the 2020 S 1000 XR, the motorcycle features some subtle design tweaks over its predecessor. The asymmetrical headlamp of the outgoing model has now been replaced with a conventional twin LED headlamp integrated with DRLs.

BMW has also managed to reduce 10 kg from the bike’s weight, and has additionally equipped it with a full colour-TFT display which controls all the electronic aids. The S 1000 XR continues to draw power from a 999 cc inline four-cylinder engine that generates 165 PS power at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm torque at 9,250 rpm.

The riding aids on offer with the motrocycle include a quicksifter, traction control, wheelie control, engine drag torque control (MSR), hill start assist, and a six-axis IMU as well.