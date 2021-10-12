BMW C400 GT Premium Maxi-Scooter Launched At Rs. 9.95 Lakh

BMW C400 GT is powered by a 350 cc single-cylinder water-cooled four-stroke fuel-injected engine producing a maximum power output of 34 PS and 35 Nm of peak torque

After a number of teasers, BMW Motorrad India has today announced the launch of the C400 GT in the domestic market and is priced from Rs. 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) – way above what we had anticipated. The C400 GT becomes the most powerful scooter ever to be on sale and is equipped with a 350 cc single-cylinder water-cooled four-stroke fuel-injected engine.

The powertrain kicks out a maximum power output of 34 PS and 35 Nm of peak torque and is made available in two colour schemes. The top speed of the BMW C400 GT is at 139 kmph and the bookings have commenced across authorised dealerships. The BMW C400 GT features a single disc brake with an ABS system, ride-by-wire throttle, and a 6.5-inch TFT colour display.

The instrument cluster enables BMW Motorrad connectivity tech and the maxi-scooter’s dry weight stands at 202 kilograms. It is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds and speaking of the launch of the full-sized maxi-scooter, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said,

“The launch of the all-new BMW C 400 GT heralds a new era in the urban mobility segment in India. This progressive and agile midsize scooter is designed to conquer the city and long touring destinations with ease. Whether riding into the city centre, travelling to the office or enjoying a weekend tour, the all-new BMW C 400 GT is the perfect partner to enjoy riding to the fullest – not just alone, but with a passenger too.”

The BMW C 400 GT comes with aggressive body panels, LED headlamps, and a compact rear end with an LED tail lamp, USB charging facility, keyless ignition. It rides on a 15-inch wheel at the front and a 14-inch wheel at the rear and the German manufacturer said the smaller rear wheel enables larger storage space.

As for the anchorage, it boasts a twin-disc brake setup at the front and a single disc at the back. Other highlights in the BMW C400 GT are traction control and ride modes.