Bluetooth-Enabled TVS Apache RTR 200 Launched At Rs. 1.14 Lakh

The SmartXonnect Bluetooth technology enables features like turn-by-turn navigation, race telemetry and lean angle mode among others

As recently speculated, TVS Motor Company has introduced the Bluetooth-enabled Apache RTR 200 4V in the Indian market today and it is priced at Rs. 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The motorcycle comes equipped with a carburetor and dual-channel ABS system. It is available across the country right from this month onwards.

The SmartXonnect technology incorporated TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is sold in black and white paint schemes across the country. It is equipped with a connected cluster, an information control switch and a gold finish racing chain along with racing-inspired decals and a fly screen.

The Apache RTR 200 4V can now be paired with the TVS Connect App that can be downloaded from Google Play Store and iOS App store and it enables a whole host of features such as turn-by-turn navigation, low fuel alert with assist, race telemetry, tour mode, lean angle mode, crash alert as well as call/SMS notification.

The Lean Angle Mode works in a way that it uses the gyroscopic sensor on the phone to record the lean angle of the rider through the corners and display it on the instrument cluster. The Race Telemetry records and evaluates all the essential data at the end of every race or ride as well.

The Crash Alert System, on the other hand, enhances the safety and is a significant feature that is triggered when the bike senses a fall. When it happens, the system enters crash alert mode and within three minutes notifies the rider’s emergency contacts with the location of the fall for further assistance.

With no mechanical changes, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to use the 197.75 cc single-cylinder motor that is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 20.5 PS in the carb version at 8,500 rpm and 18.1 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It is connected to a five-speed transmission.

For the festive season, TVS has announced a range of discounts across the Apache series as well as Jupiter, Ntorq and Radeon. The Jupiter Grande 110 received the SmartXonnect connectivity only last month while the Race Edition of Ntorq was also launched a few weeks ago, priced at Rs. 62,995 (ex-showroom).

TVS is expected to showcase forthcoming products at the 2020 Auto Expo as the production Zeppelin based cruiser and a brand new performance-based concept could make their global debut next February.