Bluetooth-Enabled 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched In Bangladesh

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is the first motorcycle in Bangladesh to feature Bluetooth-enabled connected technology

TVS Motor Company has introduced the new 2021 Apache RTR 160 4V in the Bangladeshi market on Tuesday (29th December 2020). The motorcycle comes equipped with Bluetooth-enabled SmartXonnect technology integrated into the fully-digital LCD instrument cluster. This is a first-of-a-kind feature in the country to be offered on a motorcycle.

The SmartXonnect technology features race telemetry, turn-by-turn navigation, call & SMS alert, low fuel warning & assist, and lean angle recorder, all of which can be controlled through a dedicated toggle switch on the handlebar. To use these features, owners will have to connect to the motorcycle via Bluetooth using TVS smartphone app.

The styling of the 2021 Apache 160 4V is quite aggressive and sporty; the headlamp cluster consists of LED headlamp with claw-shaped LED DRLs. These not only look handsome, but offer a great spread of light as well. The fuel tank gets plastic extensions, which look great, and the single-piece stepped seat not only looks good, but feels comfy as well. For increased traction, control, and stability, the bike gets radial tyres.

Mr. Ekram Hussain, Managing Director – TVS Auto, Bangladesh, said, “In our long association with TVS Motor Company, TVS Apache series has emerged as a popular offering in Bangladesh. The launch of 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with first-of-its-kind features will strengthen the TVS Motor portfolio in the country. The motorcycle will be available across our 205 sales, service and spare outlets in Bangladesh.”

Powering the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a 159.7 cc, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine. This single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor can develop a peak power output of 16.05 PS (at 8000 rpm) and a maximum torque of 14.8 Nm (at 6500 rpm). Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed sequential gearbox, and the throaty sound from the dual-barrel exhaust adds to the sporty character of the bike.

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available with three colour options in Bangladesh – Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black. There are two variants of the motorcycle on sale – single-disc and dual-disc. We do expect the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V to launch in India in the coming weeks.