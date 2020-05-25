Big Price Hike On Entire KTM Lineup – RC125, Duke 125 To 390 Adventure

KTM India has bumped up the prices of all its motorcycles except for the KTM 790 Duke, all the motorcycles come with a slew of changes along with BS6-compliant engines

KTM India, the local subsidiary of the popular Austrian motorcycle, has increased the prices of its entire lineup, barring the 790 Duke. With this, the KTM motorcycles have got dearer by at least Rs 4,096.

It may be noted here that prior to the recent update, all the motorcycles, again, barring the 790 Duke, were updated to conform to the updated emission standards that kicked in on 1 April 2020. The BSVI motorcycles arrived in January 2021 and came with several changes in their respective features lists.

The biggest hike can be seen in the prices of the KTM 390 Adventure and KTM RC 390, both of which now cost Rs 5,109 more than before. The former now costs Rs 3.04 lakh, while the latter costs Rs 2.53 lakh. The KTM RC 300 has received a price hike of Rs 4,096 and now costs Rs 2.008 lakh, while the KTM RC 125, at Rs 1.59 lakh, is Rs 4,352 costlier than before.

The KTM 390 Duke is costlier by Rs 4,978 and costs Rs 2.57 lakh, while the 250 Duke, at Rs 2.05 lakh, is Rs 4,736 dearer than before. The KTM 200 Duke costs Rs 1.76 lakh, which is Rs 4,096 more than before while the KTM 125 Duke, at Rs 1.42 lakh, has become Rs 4,223 costlier.

The KTM 790 Duke was earlier expected to receive the BSVI update this month but the current scenario seems to have pushed things off the track. The updated model is now likely to be launched in the coming weeks, possibly next month.

Of course, the price hike necessitated by the introduction of BSVI version will be more than the maximum price hike of Rs 5,109 on the 390 Adventure. It is also being said that KTM India is evaluating the launch of the KTM 890 Duke R. The new motorcycle could come here late next year and cost Rs 10-11 lakh (ex-showroom).