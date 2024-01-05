Big New-Year Discounts On Honda Cars – City, City Hybrid, Amaze

New year, new car? Honda’s got you covered! Save up to Rs. 1 lakh on Honda cars – City, City e:HEV, and Amaze in January 2024

As the first rays of 2024 light up India, Honda is revving up the excitement with irresistible discounts on its sedan lineup. Whether you’re a young professional seeking a stylish City, a family prioritizing the Amaze’s practicality, or an eco-warrior drawn to the City e:HEV’s efficiency, Honda has a deal waiting to make January truly delightful.

The iconic City takes centre stage, offering discounts of up to Rs. 88,600! Cruise through with a cash discount of up to Rs. 40,000, coupled with a Rs. 4,000 loyalty bonus and a Rs. 6,000 exchange bonus. For corporate employees, the party doesn’t stop there – special corporate benefits of up to Rs. 25,000 await on approved lists. VX and ZX trim buyers can extend their peace of mind with an additional fourth and fifth-year warranty, worth Rs. 13,600, for free.

Both the 2023 and 2024 Amaze models join the celebration with tempting offers of up to Rs. 72,000 on select trims. The S trim leads the pack with a Rs. 45,000 cash discount, a Rs. 4,000 loyalty reward, and a corporate benefit of up to Rs. 23,000. E and VX trims boast savings of up to Rs. 52,000 and Rs. 62,000, respectively, with similar loyalty and corporate benefits.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Amaze (MY’23) Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 23,000 Amaze (MY’24) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 23,000 City (MY’23) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 6,000 + Rs. 25,000 City (MY’24) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 25,000 City e:HEV (MY’23) Rs. 1,00,000 – City e:HEV (MY’24) – – Loyalty Bonus worth Rs. 4,000 available on all Honda models 5-Year Extended warranty available on Honda City (VX and ZX trims)

While the 2024 City e:HEV doesn’t have January discounts, the 2023 models offer a flat cash discount of up to Rs. 1 lakh, making it a compelling choice for eco-conscious drivers. This hybrid marvel combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with two electric motors, delivering remarkable fuel efficiency and a planet-friendly driving experience.

On the other hand, there are no deals and discounts available on the Elevate. As the SUV was launched a little while back, this is understandable. That said, any remaining MY23 stock may have dealer-level discounts, so be sure to check out your local Honda dealership as well.

Also, the discounts may vary depending on your city and dealership. Stock availability plays a role, so check with your local Honda dealer for exact figures. Also, the offers on MY23 models will only be available as long as stock lasts, so if you want these discounts, then act fast!