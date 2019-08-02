Ford India continues to witness big drop in sales volume as 6,284 units were sold against 7,816 units with 19.6% decline in July 2019

Just as every other automaker present in the country, Ford India has been struggling massively in sales. In July 2019, the American manufacturer sold 6,284 units as against 7,816 units with nearly 20 per cent YoY de-growth. It was responsible for 3.1 per cent market share last month as models like EcoSport, Figo and Aspire could not fetch positive numbers.

The brand ended up with 17.8 per cent MoM increase though with 0.4 per cent market share gain but garnering just 6,284 units is in no way a fruitful prospect. Ford finished July 2019 in the seventh position among manufacturers in the overall domestic sales tally ahead of Renault, Volkswagen and the new entrant MG Motor.

Except for Volkswagen’s 2 per cent YoY sales growth, none of the carmakers had been able to post positive sales in India last month. The largest automaker in the country, Maruti Suzuki, registered a massive 36.7 per cent sales decline in July 2019 while the biggest casualty was FCA as only 511 units were retailed against 1,230 during the same month in 2018 with 58.5 per cent sales slump.

Elsewhere, the sales tally of Nissan and Datsun combined to record 53.5 per cent sales de-growth in the newly concluded month. With 10,250 units, Honda posted 49 per cent sales drop as shockingly eight brands witnessed more than 35 per cent sales decline. The industry is expected to slowly recover in the lead up to the festive season.

To turn the fortunes around, companies are offering lucrative discounts for even the best-selling models while new products are waiting in the pipeline as well. More than five new cars are planned to be launched this month and they include some of the highly-anticipated models like Renault Triber, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Kia Seltos and new generation Hyundai Grand i10.

The months of September and October will also see new products coming in like the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Tata Altroz and MG ZS EV.