Big Discounts On New Cars Launched In 2019 – Harrier, Endeavour, Civic, Glanza

2019 has seen the hottest new launches in the Indian market and some of them are sold with attractive discount packages this month

The calendar year 2019 started with manufacturers eyeing a big pie in the seemingly ever-growing mid-size SUV segment as the Tata Harrier and Nissan Kicks were introduced. The former is currently being sold with Rs. 65,000 benefits – Rs. 50,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 15,000 corporate bonus.

The Nissan Kicks, on the other hand, gets five-year warranty and maintenance as well as zero down payment and insurance for an EMI of Rs. 18,440 per month. Both the SUVs could not live up to their hype despite being highly capable SUVs and we do hope their sales volumes will revive soon.

The Wagon R was given a complete makeover in January 2019 as the exterior and interior overhauls were accomapnied by the fifth-generation lightweight Heartect platform. It has certainly lived up to the success of its predecessor and is sold with Rs. 25,000 benefits this month (Rs. 25,000 exchange and Rs. 5,000 corporate bonuses).

The XUV300 is another try from Mahindra to grab a big market share in the subcompact SUV segment and it has played its part in doing so despite not coming anywhere closer to the Hyundai Venue or the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

It gains Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 3,640 worth accessories, Rs. 4,500 corporate bonus and five-year warranty. The facelifted Ford Endeavour is offered with Rs. 2.25 lakh benefits on manual variant and Rs. 50,000 for the AT (dealer level). The Civic entered India in March 2019 and is the top-selling sedan in its segment.

It gets up to Rs. 2 lakh on petrol and Rs. 2.5 lakh on diesel variants while the rebadged Baleno, Toyota Glanza, comes with Rs. 35,000 benefits – Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and standard warranty period of three years.

Other models launched this year including the Elantra facelift, Grand i10 Nios, Venue, XL6, Seltos, S-Presso, Hector and Triber do not offer any discounts in November 2019.