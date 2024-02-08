Beyond The Plug: The Ioniq 5’s Striking Design & Sustainable Performance

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 presents a captivating design alongside luxurious features and cutting-edge technology, topped off by impressive performance

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 emerges as one of the groundbreaking EVs available for sale in India, impressively ticking all the right boxes. Its retro charming design, inspired by Hyundai’s Pony car, has garnered widespread acclaim both globally and within India, earning numerous accolades. Not only does it exude timeless appeal, but it also proves to be practical, boasting cutting-edge technologies within its interior. Now, let’s delve deeper into its array of impressive capabilities!

The locally assembled EV holds a significant advantage over its competitors with a lower price point (Rs. 46.05 lakh, ex-showroom) and it features a 72.6 kWh battery. Its permanent magnet synchronous motor boasts an impressive power output of 217 PS and peak torque of 350 Nm. Positioned cleverly between the axles, the battery pack facilitates efficient weight distribution, with the drive exclusively sent to the rear wheels.

With a claimed driving range of 631 km on a single charge, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 emerges as an enticing option for individuals seeking an EV capable of seamlessly navigating both city roads and long highway stretches, alleviating concerns about range anxiety. The Ioniq 5’s E-GMP platform is ingeniously designed to accommodate both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures.

It boasts standard 800-V charging capability, while also seamlessly supporting 400-V charging without the need for additional components. Employing an industry-first multi-charging system, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 leverages the motor and inverter to effectively elevate 400 V to 800 V, ensuring stable charging compatibility.

With a 350-kW charger, this flagship electric vehicle efficiently charges from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. Adding to its convenience, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 can gain 100 km of range according to WLTP standards with just five minutes of charging. Furthermore, it offers the innovative V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) function, allowing users to utilise it as a versatile charger on wheels.

The V2L function amplifies the vehicle’s practicality and convenience, empowering customers to freely charge or power various electric devices like electric bicycles and scooters. With the capability of delivering an impressive 3.6 kW of power, the V2L port is conveniently situated under the second-row seats and activates when the vehicle is turned on.

Furthermore, there’s an additional V2L port located on the exterior of the vehicle, situated right next to the charging port. This feature enables customers to utilize a converter and charge high-power electric equipment. Notably, the external port continues to provide power even when the vehicle is turned off, offering users added flexibility and utility.

The features list is fully loaded with the presence of a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system offering over 60 connectivity options, complemented by a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument console, 3 years free BlueLink subscription, remote services for door lock/unlock and much more. The upmarket interior of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 offers a distinctive third-space experience, enhanced by the Dark Pebble Grey theme which adds a touch of premium yet bespoke ambience.

It features eco-processed leather seat upholstery, soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door trims, pixel design details on the armrest, seat upholstery, and steering wheel, as well as a magnetic dashboard. Furthermore, eco-friendly elements are integrated throughout, including the usage of bio paint across various surfaces, eco-processed leather, eco-friendly fabric, and 100% recyclable paperette made from HDPE further enhancing its sustainability quotient.