Beyond Boundaries: The 2023 Hyundai Verna – Benchmark Of Power & Style

The 2023 Hyundai Verna impresses with its commanding exterior design and feature-packed interior. It is offered in an expansive range, catering to diverse preferences and needs

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has built a reputation for introducing significant design shifts over the years, and the launch of the new generation Verna is a prime illustration of this. Staying true to the latest Sensuous Sportiness philosophy, the new Verna draws heavy inspiration from the Elantra and Sonata models sold abroad.

The overall styling plays a pivotal role in the Hyundai Verna’s success, resonating well with customers, particularly the performance-oriented GT turbo petrol variant. Despite fierce competition, the Verna has consistently held its ground as a prominent contender in the midsize sedan category, thanks to its enduring popularity and continuous updates over time.

The new model epitomizes the evolution of customer preferences and needs by integrating cutting-edge technology to craft a stylish and value-for-money package. Despite the ongoing popularity of SUVs, the Verna serves as a reminder of the timeless appeal and significance of sedans. The 2023 Hyundai Verna strikes a perfect balance by offering charismatic aesthetics and a tech-savvy interior, all while ensuring practicality, comfort, and impressive driving dynamics.

The new generation Hyundai Verna showcases a striking appearance, incorporating radical new design cues that evoke strong emotions. It includes a slim LED light bar, split headlamps, and a front grille reminiscent of the Tucson model. The sporty bumper with its arrow-shaped finish, along with prominent bonnet creases and sleek character lines.

The turbo-petrol variant is equipped with sporty black-finished alloy wheels featuring contrast red calipers, adding to its dynamic appeal. Its increased dimensions compared to the previous model result in a more spacious cabin, while the fastback-styled roofline enhances the overall spectacle. At the rear, connected LED tail lamps, a large inclined rear glass area, and a busy rear bumper with a faux skid plate complete the stylish exterior design.

The sculpted bootlid, featuring an integrated spoiler and separate enclosures for LED turn signals, adds to the meticulously crafted exterior design. These well-executed elements, combined with the car’s larger proportions, imbue it with an irresistible flavor. Additionally, the generous 528 liters of boot space represents a significant leap from its predecessors, enhancing practicality and usability.

Inside, the dual-tone interior of the all-new Hyundai Verna exudes a modern and minimalist aesthetic, boasting a premium finish on the dashboard, horizontal AC vents accented with brushed silver, an LED ambient light bar, and a new two-spoke steering wheel. Loaded with class-leading technologies and high on safety features, the Verna offers a packed and comprehensive package.

Some of the equipment highlights of the new Hyundai Verna include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, drive modes, an electric sunroof, EPB (Electric Parking Brake), a segment-first switchable type controller, a coloured TFT MID (Multi-Information Display), wireless charger, Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), standard six airbags, VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), HSA (Hill Start Assist), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), TC (Traction Control), etc.

The new-gen Verna excels in performance with its choice of engines, including a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol or a 1.5L turbo petrol engine. The former delivers 115 PS and 143.8 Nm of torque, while the latter boasts 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque. The turbo gasoline engine enables the Verna to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in just eight seconds.