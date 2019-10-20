Best Time To Buy Mahindra XUV500, Scorpio – Rs 1.04 Lakh Discount

With the current ongoing festive season, Mahindra is looking to boost its sales by offering discounts of over Rs 1 lakh with its highest-selling SUVs Scorpio and XUV500

It indeed is the best time to purchase the Mahindra XUV500 or the Scorpio as the carmaker is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.04 lakh on both these SUVs, considering the ongoing festive season.

The XUV500 has a starting price of Rs 12.3 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base W3 variant, which goes up to Rs 18.62 lakh for the W11 Option variant. The offers include a cash discount Rs 40,000, Rs 45,000 exchange bonus, Rs 5,000 worth of corporate discount and free accessories worth Rs 14,000 with the W7, W9 and W11 variants.

The total discount sums up to over Rs 1 lakh, which means you can take home the top-end automatic variant of the XUV500 for just Rs 17.62 lakh (ex-showroom)!

The XUV500 comes with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which makes max power of 155 HP and a massive 360 Nm of max torque. The mid-size SUV has reigned its segment since its launch in 2011, until now. With the launch of Tata Harrier and MG Hector, the XUV500 now faces some serious competition.

On the other hand, the bold and rugged offering from Mahindra, the Scorpio starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ends at Rs 16.63 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra is currently offering a Rs 39,000 cash discount, an exchange bonus of Rs 34,000, accessories worth Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 as corporate discount on the S9 and S11 variants of Scorpio.

Apart from these hefty discounts, individual dealerships are also offering additional benefits with the Scorpio on insurance. Mahindra offers the Scorpio with two different diesel engines; a 2.5-litre unit for the base variant with power outputs of 75 HP/200 Nm, and a 2.2-litre engine for the other variants.

Interestingly, the S5 and S7 get a 120 HP/ 280 Nm rated engine, while the S9 and S11 variants get a tuned version of the same, which makes 140 HP of power and 320 Nm torque. The Scorpio has only one direct rival in the form of Tata Safari Storme, but also competes against other SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and MG Hector on the price front.