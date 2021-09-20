Best Sub-4-Metre SUV Discounts In Sep 2021 – Kiger, Brezza, Nexon

Here, we have listed the highest discounts and benefits available on compact SUVs in the Indian market this month (September 2021)

The sub-4-metre SUV segment is the most competitive space in the Indian car market. Carmakers in the space are offering some attractive deals and discounts this month, to keep attracting new customers. If you were interested in buying a new compact SUV this month and are looking for the best deals, then keep reading ahead!

Mahindra XUV300 is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Additionally, free accessories worth Rs. 5,000 are being offered on the SUV. These offers, however, are not available on the diesel variants and the W4 petrol variant of the XUV300.

Next up, we have the WR-V, which gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. For existing Honda car owners, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 are available. Also, buyers can choose between either a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 11,998.

The most popular compact SUV in the Indian market currently, Maruti Vitara Brezza, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000. Other than that, it gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

On Renault Kiger, there are no cash discounts or exchange bonuses available. However, a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 is being offered on it (or a rural bonus of Rs. 5,000, cannot be clubbed with corporate discount). Loyalty bonus worth up to Rs. 95,000 is also available on it.

As for Tata Nexon, there isn’t any cash discount on offer here. That said, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are available on it. These offers are for the diesel variants though; the petrol variants only have a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 on offer.