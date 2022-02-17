Best Sedan Discounts In February 2022 – Maruti Dzire To Honda City

Here, we have mentioned the best deals and discounts available this month (February 2022) on sedans in the Indian car market

In the Indian car market, sedans have been losing popularity in recent years, mostly to SUVs. However, sedans still have a novelty value in the eyes of many Indians, and plenty of people still want to buy one. If you also wish to purchase a new sedan and want to check out the best available deals, then keep reading ahead!

Hyundai Aura has a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on offer, but only on the 1.0L turbo-petrol variants. The 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel variants have a lower cash discount, worth Rs. 10,000, while the same on the CNG version is worth nil. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 (Rs. 5,000 on MY2021 models) are also available on the car.

Honda City (new-generation version) gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000. Along with that, a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000 is being offered as well on it. Also, buyers can choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 10,596 instead of the cash discount.

As for Tata Tigor, it has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on offer. Other than that, corporate benefits are also available on the compact Tata sedan. These discounts are for the petrol variants; there are no offers and deals on the CNG variants of the sedans.

On Maruti Dzire, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is being offered this month. The compact Maruti sedan also has an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 available, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Best sedan discounts – February 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Hyundai Aura Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + up to Rs. 5,000 Honda City Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 10,596) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 8,000 Tata Tigor (except CNG variants) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ciaz 0 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000

Maruti Ciaz does not have any cash discount on offer right now. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are being offered on it.