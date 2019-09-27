Best Scooter To Buy This Diwali – Honda Activa, Suzuki Access To TVS Jupiter

The diverse range of scooters from various two-wheeler manufacturers will definitely attract the attention of buyers this festive season

Diwali is an auspicious time for Indian people to celebrate and this is also the time when the vehicle manufacturers offer plenty of discounts on two and four-wheelers. So keeping the festive season in mind we have decided to make a list of 5 best scooters that you can buy this Diwali.

1. Honda Activa 125 BS6

Price: Rs 67,490 (ex-showroom)

Honda launched the BS-VI compliant Activa 125 in India recently. The newly introduced 125cc scooter is available in three variants: Standard, Alloy and Deluxe. The updated BS-VI compliant Activa 125 is longer, wider and taller compared to the older model. In terms of cosmetic updates, the scooter gets an addition of chrome accent on the side panel and front apron.

It also gets a semi-digital instrument cluster with a side stand on warning, apron mounted glove box, and an externally mounted fuel filler cap. Powering the updated Activa is a 124cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder BS-VI compliant engine. The unit is capable of producing about 8.29PS of peak power at 6500rpm and 10.64 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm.

2. TVS Ntorq Race Edition

Price: Rs 62,995 (ex-showroom)

TVS Motors launched Ntorq Race Edition in India recently. This special edition scooter features a full-LED headlamp, a hazard lamp function which is the first in its segment, new colour options, and new graphics. The Ntorq is also the only scooter in its segment that gets a feature-packed Bluetooth connected instrument cluster.

The Ntorq Race Edition is powered by the same 124.79cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, three-valve, air-cooled, SOHC engine. The unit paired with an automatic transmission promises to return around 9.25 bhp of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The braking duties are handled by a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear.

3. TVS Jupiter Grande

Price: Rs 62,346 (ex-showroom)

TVS Motors has launched the updated Jupiter Grande Edition in India with the new SmartXonnect feature that debuted with the Ntorq 125. The SmartXonnect feature connects the rider’s Android or iOS smartphone with the scooter via an app. The app allows the rider to access features like call alert, SMS notification, overspeeding alert on the digital screen of the instrument cluster when the phone is connected with the app via Bluetooth.

The instrument console also displays some other conventional information like speed, trip meter and odometer readings, fuel level indicator. The rest of the features on the updated Grande Edition includes a full LED headlamp, an exclusive Tech Blue colour scheme, chrome garnishing on the front fender and rearview mirror, a premium maroon coloured seat with cross-stitching.

Beige interior and dual-tone alloy wheel. The updated Grande Edition is now offered with disc brake variant only (its predecessor was available with both drum and disc brake option). The Jupiter Grande Edition is powered by a 109.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine.

The unit paired with a CVT Transmission produces about 7.99PS of peak power and 8.4Nm of peak torque. Suspension duties of the scooter are handled by a telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable rear shock absorber.

4. Hero Destini 125

Price: Rs 55,580 (ex-showroom)

Hero Motocorp has launched the Destini 125 in India last year. The Destini 125 gets few important and practical features including a side stand indicator, service reminder, an external fuel filler cap, and a pass switch.

The Hero Destini is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor. The unit paired with a CVT transmission produces around 8.7bhp of peak power and 10.2Nm of peak torque. The Destini 125 gets an idle start-stop system (i3S) as standard. The Destini 125 is offered with a front disc brake as well. It also gets an integrated braking system as standard for the safety of the rider.

5. Suzuki Access 125

Price: Rs 55-60 thousand (ex-showroom)

Suzuki Access is India’s best selling 125cc scooter for quite a long time now. It is powered by a robust 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. This engine churns out 8.58 bhp of peak power and 10.2 Nm of peak torque, while the fuel economy stands at 64 kmpl.

It also sports Suzuki Easy Start system, and the Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition runs on alloy wheels, with the telescopic fork fitted to the front wheel and swing arm suspension at rear.