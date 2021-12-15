Best Premium Hatchback Discounts [Dec 2021] – Baleno To Polo

Here, we have listed the best discounts and offers available on premium hatchbacks in the Indian market this month (December 2021)

The premium hatchback segment is the most interesting space in the Indian car market. As the end of the year is upon us, there are plenty of discounts on offer on cars right now. If you’re planning to buy a premium hatchback and are looking for some great deals, then keep reading ahead!

Volkswagen is offering discounts worth up to Rs. 43,000 on the Polo, depending on the chosen variant. Also, a few dealers are offering some additional benefits, so be sure to check out your nearest VW dealership for the best offers.

Hyundai i20 is available with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, but only on the 1.0L petrol iMT variants. The 1.0L petrol iMT and 1.5L diesel variants of the hatchback also get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. It should be noted that these discounts are not for the i20 N Line.

On Maruti Baleno, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available on the automatic (CVT) version. On the manual version, the cash discount is worth Rs. 15,000 on the ‘Sigma’ trim, and Rs. 20,000 on all other trims. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are being offered as well on the Baleno.

As for Honda Jazz, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is being offered on it, although buyers can choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 12,147 instead. An exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also available here. Existing Honda cars owners also get an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000.

Best Premium Hatchback Discounts – December 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount VW Polo Up to Rs. 43,000 Nil Hyundai i20 Rs. 25,000 (turbo-petrol iMT) Up to Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,000 Maruti Baleno Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Honda Jazz Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 12,147) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 4,000 (loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 + additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 for Honda cars) Toyota Glanza Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,000

On the Glanza, Toyota is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 this month. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available as well here, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 2,000.