Best of Both Worlds: 2023 Hyundai Tucson Blends Refinement & Luxury Flawlessly

The all-new Hyundai Tucson comes with advanced features and technologies pertaining to comfort, convenience, safety, connectivity, practicality and entertainment

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the new generation Tucson in August 2022 and is currently priced at Rs. 28.63 lakh for the base variant and it goes up to Rs. 35.46 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom). The LWB global Tucson is offered in India as a featured-packed SUV without compromises in any field.

The Tucson has larger proportions than the previous model and has the longest wheelbase in its class. With a trunk space of 540 litres that can be increased to 1860 litres when all seats fold, the SUV is high on practicality as well. The five-seater boasts a stunning exterior influenced by the Sensuous Sportiness styling philosophy.

It ensures a drool-worthy stance with clever finishes including the seamless front grille and the hidden wiper at the rear. Some of the visual highlights are a dark chrome parametric front grille, triangular bumper housings, parametric Hidden LED DRLs and positioning lamps that illuminate upon activation, 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, sloping roofline and prominent squared-off wheel arches.

You could also see razor-sharp body panels, voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, wide lower air intake, blackened pillars, sculpted bootlid, connected LED tail lamps, sporty skid plates at the front and rear and muscular creases all around. The new-gen Hyundai Tucson has impressive safety ratings too as it received full marks in Euro and Australia NCAPs.

The cabin has an upmarket presence while being practical in many ways. It comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-way power adjustable driver seat, an 8-way adjustable co-passenger seat at the front, ventilated and heated function, 64-colour ambient lighting, H2C connectivity with Alexa and Google voice assistant, 60+ BlueLink features, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, different drive and traction modes, ambient sounds of nature, etc.

It is also equipped with Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) enabling Hyundai’s SmartSense technology with features such as blind spot monitoring, driver attention warning, forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, safe exit warning adaptive cruise control with stop and go and rear cross-traffic avoidance assist.

Other highlighting safety features include tyre pressure monitoring system, electric parking brake, downhill brake control, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, rain-sensing wipers and hill assist control. It also has strong performance characteristics suiting every driving condition courtesy of the highly refined 2.0L petrol and 2.0L diesel engines.

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson is equipped with a highly desirable 2.0L four-cylinder petrol mill and a high torque producing 2.0L oil burner. The former is good enough to generate 156 PS at 6,200 rpm and 192 Nm at 4,500 rpm and the latter churns out 186 PS at 4,000 rpm and 416 Nm of peak torque between 2,000 and 2,750 rpm.

The gasoline unit is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission while the diesel engine is linked with an eight-speed auto. The HTRAC AWD system can be had as an option.