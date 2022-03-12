Best Hatchback Discounts [March 2022] – Hyundai i10 To Maruti Swift

Here, we’ve detailed the best discounts and benefits available on hatchbacks in the Indian market this Holi season (March 2022)

Despite SUVs steadily becoming more popular with each passing day, hatchbacks still comprise the biggest share in the Indian car market. For people planning to buy a new hatchback, there are plenty of discounts available this month! Here, we’ve listed the best deals on mid-level and entry-level hatchbacks in India in March 2022.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on offer, but only on the 1.0L turbo-petrol variants. The 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel variants of the hatchback get a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, while on the CNG variants, the same is worth nil.

An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also being offered on Grand i10 Nios, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 (Rs. 5,000 on older MY2021 models) is available as well. As for Datsun Go, it gets a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

On Maruti Wagon-R, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is being offered on the 1.0L variants, while on the 1.2L variants, the cash discount is worth Rs. 20,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also available on it, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

The manual variants of Maruti Swift have a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on LXi trims, and of Rs. 20,000 on the VXi and ZXi trims. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also being offered on it, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Best entry- and mid-level hatchback discounts – March 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + up to Rs. 5,000 Maruti Wagon-R Up to Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Datsun Go Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Maruti Swift Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Tiago Up to Rs. 10,000 Up to Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000

Tata Tiago gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, but only on the older MY2021 models. On the MY2022 models, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 (on XZ trim and above) and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 are available. A corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 is also on offer here (MY2022 and MY2021 models). However, these deals are only available on petrol-only variants, not CNG variants