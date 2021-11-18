Best Discounts On Sedans November 2021 – Tata Tigor To Maruti Ciaz

Check out the best deals and discounts available this month (November 2021) on sedans on sale in the Indian market

In recent years, the desirability of sedans has reduced significantly, thanks mainly to the rise of compact SUVs. Still, sedans enjoy a fair amount of popularity even in today’s market, and to capitalise on that, carmakers are offering some sweets discounts, which we’ve detailed below.

Hyundai Aura gets a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, but only on the 1.0L turbo-petrol version. On the 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel powertrains, the same is worth Rs. 10,000, while on the CNG version, there is no cash discount. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are available on all variants of the Aura.

Tata Tigor also has some attractive deals available this month. It has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. Select buyers can also avail a corporate discount worth Rs. 3,000 on the Tata sedan.

On Honda City (new-gen model), a cash discount of Rs. 7,500 is available, but buyers can choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 8,018 instead of that. An exchange bonus of Rs. 7,500 and a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000 are on offer as well. Existing Honda car owners get even more benefits – a loyalty exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000.

Maruti is offering a cash discount of Rs. 7,000 on the Dzire. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500 are also available on this subcompact sedan.

Best discounts on sedans – November 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Hyundai Aura Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Tigor Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Honda City (new generation) Rs. 7,500 (or free accessories worth Rs. 8,108) Rs. 7,500 + Rs. 8,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 7,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Ciaz 0 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000

On the Ciaz, Maruti isn’t offering any cash discounts this month. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is available on the car, along with a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000 (for select corporate employees only).