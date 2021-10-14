Best Discounts On Midsize SUVs In October 2021 – Kicks To Tata Harrier

Here, we’ve discussed the best offers and discounts available during this month (October 2021) on midsize SUVs in the Indian market

The popularity of SUVs has been steadily growing in the Indian market, especially in the compact and midsize segments. The competition recently toughened up in the latter segment, with the entry of new models like Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor. To fend off rivals, a few carmakers have been offering some alluring deals on midsize SUVs, and we’ve listed the best ones among them below.

As for Renault Duster, it has a cash discount of Rs. 50,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000. For certain rural buyers, a rural bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available (cannot be clubbed with the corporate discount). The company is also offering loyalty bonus worth up to Rs. 1.1 lakh.

Nissan Kicks has a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 70,000 on offer, but only on the 1.5L petrol variants. On the 1.3L turbo-petrol variants, the cash discount and exchange bonus are worth Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 20,000, respectively. The SUV also gets a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000, along with an additional cash bonus of Rs. 5,000 upon online booking.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 this month. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is also being offered on the SUV, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

On Mahindra Scorpio, there is no cash discount on offer. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available on it. Apart from that, buyers also get free accessories on the Scorpio, worth up to Rs. 15,000, depending on the variant chosen.

Best Discounts On Midsize SUVs – October 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Renault Duster Rs. 50,000 Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 30,000 (+ loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 1.1 lakh) Nissan Kicks Rs. 15,000 (+ online booking bonus of Rs. 5,000) Rs. 70,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti S-Cross Rs. 15,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Mahindra Scorpio 0 (+ free accessories worth up to Rs. 15,000) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 4,000 Tata Harrier 0 Rs. 15,000 + 0

Tata Motors is not offering any cash or corporate discounts on the Harrier, although there are a few other deals available on it. The manufacturer is offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on the SUV this month.