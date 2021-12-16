Best Discounts On Hatchbacks [Dec 2021] – Alto To Grand i10 Nios

Here, we have listed the five best deals available this month (December 2021) on hatchbacks in the Indian market

This year is coming to an end, and there are plenty of year-end discounts available everywhere right now! The same is the case with cars; there are a lot of attractive deals on vehicles this month. Here, we’ve presented the best hatchback discounts currently available in the Indian market in December 2021.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on the turbo-petrol variants. The same is worth Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel variants, while on the CNG variants, there is no cash discount. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also available on it.

On Maruti Alto, the cash discount is worth Rs. 20,000 on the ‘STD petrol’ variant, Rs. 30,000 on other petrol variants, and nil on the CNG variants. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are on offer as well here.

As for Hyundai Santro, it gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the ‘Era’ trim and of Rs. 25,000 on all other trims. However, the CNG variants don’t have any cash discounts on offer. The car also gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Datsun Go is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 this month. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is being offered on it as well, however, the Go doesn’t get a corporate discount.

Best discounts on hatchbacks – December 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Alto Up to Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Santro Up to Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Datsun Go Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Maruti Swift Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000

Maruti Swift has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on offer on the ‘Lxi’ and ‘Lxi+’ trims, while the same is worth Rs. 15,000 on the ‘Zxi’ and ‘Zxi+’ trims. It also gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.