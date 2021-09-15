Best Discounts On Compact Hatchbacks In September 2021 – Alto, i10, Tiago

Here, we’ve listed the best deals and discounts available on entry/mid-level hatchbacks this month (September 2021) in the Indian market

In the Indian car market, the “hatchback” is the most popular vehicle genre. The compact dimensions, affordable prices, and high fuel efficiency figures make hatchbacks the best choice for an average Indian buyer. Among all the choices available in the hatchback market space, here we’ve listed the ones that have the highest discounts on offer this month.

Hyundai i10 Nios has a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on offer on the 1.0L turbo-petrol variant. The same is worth Rs. 20,000 on the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel variants, while on the CNG version, there is no cash discount on offer. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also available.

On the Santro, Hyundai is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the Era trim and Rs. 25,000 on other petrol variants. However, the CNG variants do not get any cash discounts. Regardless of the variant, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are available here.

Maruti’s most affordable offering in the Indian market, the Alto, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on the STD and STD (O) trims, and of Rs. 20,000 on all other petrol variants. There is no cash discount on offer on the CNG variants though. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are available as well, on all grades of the Alto.

Tata’s compact hatchback, the Tiago, has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on offer. Other than that, the vehicle is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

As for Datsun Go, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is being offered on it this month. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is available as well on the hatchback. There is no corporate discount on offer here though.